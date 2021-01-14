Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus 5G launched: Price, specifications, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus have finally been launched with 5G. Both the flagship devices share most of the specifications and features. The India price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 starts from $799, which is around Rs 58,410 in India. The India prices of the devices are expected to be revealed soon. Here’s a detailed look at the specs of the standard and Plus versions.

Design, display

Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ offer a similar design. They feature an Infinity-O Display design with almost zero bezels, similar to the Galaxy Note 20 series. The devices feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and are IP68 rated. At the back, there is a triple camera setup inside a uniquely designed model. Samsung is only offering the S Pen with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Still, this is the first Samsung Galaxy ‘S’ series handset to offer stylus support. The standard version has a 6.2-inch display with FHD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution, 421pixels density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S21+ has the same display specs, but in a 6.7-inch size. Both the devices come with a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Processor, software

Both the flagship smartphones draw power from a 2.4GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 2100 processor. The flagship chipset has 3 cores clocked at 2.8GHz, 4 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and 1 cores clocked at 2.9GHz. The company is offering both the devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series ships with Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top.

Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and its Plus version come with a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary telephoto camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 0.8-micron. There is also a 12MP secondary Wide-angle camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.4-micron. The setup also consists of a 12MP ultra wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a pixel size of 1.8-micron. On the front, there is a 10-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.22-micron.

Battery, connectivity

The regular version sports a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus smartphone features a 4,800mAh battery. Both phones offer support for 25W wired charging as well as wireless charging. Unfortunately, the retail boxes of the Galaxy S21 series will only include a USB-C to USB-C cable along with a SIM ejection tool. Samsung isn’t offering a charger in the box.

Connectivity options of the handsets include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and more. You can also use an electronic SIM with Galaxy S21 5G and S21+ 5G. Sensors on board include Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light Sensor and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ price, colours

The Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India starts from $799, which is the price for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in Phantom Gray, Phantom White, Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink colour options.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is priced at $999, which is approximately Rs 73,030 in India. For the same price, Samsung will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device will be sold in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet colour options. We will update the copy once the India prices of Samsung Galaxy S21 series are out.