Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to reportedly launch in January at CES 2022

There has been a lot of confusion in recent months regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE like its predecessor, the S20 FE will offer near flagship-level specifications at a much lower price point, once it launches. The device has got delayed many times in the past, with many reports suggesting possible launch dates of the smartphone.

Now as per a new report by SamMobile, the Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly launch during next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The report states that CES 2022 will commence in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on January 5 and will continue until January 8.

This corroborates with a recent report by tipster Jon Prosser who had stated that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been delayed until January.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with specifications and features that are similar to the Galaxy S21 lineup, like its predecessor while providing great value at a competitive price.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device may pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device was also listed on the support page of Samsung’s German website with model number SM-G990B/DS.

The ‘DS’ in the number suggests dual-SIM capability of the smartphone. The device could come with a triple-camera system with a 32MP primary, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 45W and 25W fast charging.