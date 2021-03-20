Samsung may launch Galaxy S21 FE on August 19

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 in their second unpacked event of the year. Now, as per a report by a leaker, Evan Blass reveals the timeline of launches by the South Korean tech giant in the coming months with the nearest one being on April 14. The leaker revealed the timeline on the social platform Voice giving out details about the launch of devices like Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Tab S7 Lite and others.

The next event on April 14 is expected to unveil the Galaxy Chromebook line and Galaxy Book laptops. They will come installed with Windows. This event will be followed by Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite’s launch in June. However, the leaker does not mention the date of the launch of the affordable tablet lineup.

In July, Samsung is going to launch two more devices under the A series. Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A82 5G will be launched at this event. There have been a few leaks about the Galaxy A82. It is expected to sport a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor.

The last event that the leaker mentioned will be held on August 19 which will launch the fan edition of the Samsung Galaxy S21. The successor of Galaxy S20 FE is expected to feature a plastic back and include several features from the company’s flagship series.

At this time of the year, Samsung usually launches the Note series. Recently Samsung President and Co-CEO Koh Dong-Jin said that the company will be the Note 21 series this year. The Note series has roughly contributed five per cent of Samsung’s smartphone shipments as per IDC.