Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted in unboxing video ahead of launch

Samsung has not let a lot of information on the Galaxy S21 FE slip ahead of its rumoured launch in early 2022. The S21 FE will succeed the popular S20 FE smartphone and be Samsung’s budget flagship phone to beat for the coming year.

In a new YouTube video by channel HDblog the phone can be seen in all its glory as well as the entire box and its contents. The video also reveals the full specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE ahead of launch.

While the video is not in English, the visuals do reveal a completely matte grey finish on the black. The camera island extends into the edges of the back panel, similar to the rest of the S21 series phones and while three cameras can be spotted on it, a flash module can be seen awkwardly placed outside the rectangular protrusion.

Check out the video below.

The design has a striking resemblance to the black variant of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, the packaging appears to be an eco-friendly white box.

Coming to the specifications, the video reveals that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip and will feature 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 12GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the rear is a triple 12MP camera setup with a main OIS sensor, an ultrawide sensor and one 3X telephoto sensor also with OIS. Meanwhile, on the front is a 32MP main camera.

The phone features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and weighs 177 grams. Other features include an IP67 certification, WiFi 6 support and NFC. While no official launch date is out yet, we know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in January 2022.