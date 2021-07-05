Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be delayed: Everything we know

Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE last year which brought the most popular features from the Galaxy S20 lineup at a lower price point (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) which was speculated to launch this year, may release later than previously expected. According to recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been delayed or even canceled due to a chip shortage, which has been a problem with various manufactures recently. On the other hand, some reports have have suggested that the smartphone could see a limited release. Additionally, various leaks have given us insight into the specifications of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE will bring popular features from the premium Galaxy S21 lineup at a lower price point. Although the future of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is still up in the air, it appears that the smartphone could see the light of day. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with either an Exynos or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, depending on the market, according to a report from Korea.

According to renders from noted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) the smartphone will pack a design that is very similar to the regular Samsung Galaxy S21. Additionally the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come in at least four colour options; Black, White, Purple and Green, according to a leak by Android Headlines.

The smartphone is said to feature a rear camera bump that blends in with the chassis and the display is said to come with with a hole-punch selfie camera. The smartphone is rumored to pack a 6.41-inch full HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may feature a 32MP selfie camera. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip along with at least 6GB of RAM.

The smartphone is expected to be released during the second half of the year, possibly in selected markets. The company is said to be exploring strategies such as a limited launch in high-performing markets like the US. It is important to note that Samsung has not confirmed the launch of the device, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.