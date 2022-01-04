scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launched with Snapdragon 888: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Here's all you need to know about Samsung's latest 'Fan Edition' phone, including price, specifications and features.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai
Updated: January 4, 2022 10:01:13 am
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S21 FE,The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available in four colours, all with matte-finishes on the back. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung has officially unveiled the new Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone, likely the last entry in the S21 series will succeed the popular S20 FE and S21 FE 5G while improving on features and specifications. The new S21 FE comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, an AMOLED screen, and three cameras on the back.

Here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone, including price, specifications, features, and availability.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The phone has a 6.4-inch 2340×1080 AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is also an under-display optical fingerprint scanner here. There is a new S21-series like the design here with the camera bump integrated into the matte-finish back panel with the left and top edges extending into the edges of the phone. The flash module is, however, placed outside the camera island.

Also Read |Samsung to launch new Exynos chip with AMD graphics in January: All we know

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset like the S21 series and supports 5G. You also get a lighter and slimmer body at 1777 grams and 7.9mm thickness with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

There is a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone, with a 12MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor. On the front is a 32MP fixed focus camera that is cased in a center-aligned punch-hole cutout.

Samsung has also thrown in a number of shooting modes in the Galaxy S21 FE. This includes a multi-camera recording mode that lets you capture video from the front and rear cameras at the same time as well as a night mode that can take up to 14 images at the same time to capture more lighting and details, combining the lot into a single shot. An object eraser feature in the gallery also lets you erase unwanted objects from pictures.

Other features include IP68 certification, Barometer support, NFC, and One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is globally available starting at USD 699 (about Rs 52,031) and is available in three storage variants – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB. The phone is also expected to launch soon in India.

