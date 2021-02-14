Samsung may be working on Galax S21 ‘Fan Edition’, report says

Samsung may launch a successor to the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition soon, reports SamMobile. It’s being said that the South Korean giant is working on a smartphone with model number SM-G990B that could be the fan edition of the recently released S21 series.

The fan edition of the Samsung S20 series was a hit in the premium smartphone market, especially in the US market. The Galaxy S20 FE borrowed specs from the S20 series and the S21 FE is expected to follow suit too. However, so far, it is confirmed that the phone will be 5G-enabled, sport 128GB or 256GB storage, run on Android 11 out of the box, and come in gray/silver, pink, violet, and white color options.

Samsung S20 FE was launched in September 2020. This time around the flagship S series was launched a few weeks prior on January 14 and S21 FE may get an early launch as well. But, there is still a question mark over whether the phone will be unveiled in the first half of the year or not.

Samsung got rid of the microSD card slot with the S21 series which was an unexpected move. It will be interesting to see whether Samsung includes a microSD card slot with the S21 series listening to the fans or not.

Samsung S20 FE was launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India taking on the likes of the OnePlus 8. After a few price cuts, Samsung S20 FE became an even better deal considering the features it had on offer. Currently, you can buy the Galaxy S20 FE for Rs 40,998 which is a fair price for a phone that offers premium features such as a 120Hz high refresh rate and a 4,500mAh.