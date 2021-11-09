Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series launch dates leaked

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 series could launch in February 2022, according to a new leak by tipster Jon Prosser. He’s also posted the possible launch date of Samsung S21 FE. So far there have been conflicting reports regarding the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to the latest leak by Prosser, the S21 FE will launch on January 4, 2022, while the S22 series will be revealed on February 8, 2022. The phones will go on sale a week or so after each launch. The Galaxy S21 FE like its predecessor, the S20 FE, will pack near flagship-level specifications at a much lower price point.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

Prosser is predicting that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may release on January 4 next year and will likely go on sale from January 11. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will commence in Las Vegas on January 5 next year and Samsung could possibly unveil the Galaxy S21 FE there.

The tipster reports that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch on February 8 next year. Previously, Jon Prosser of YouTube channel Front Page Tech posted a video on YouTube along with alleged hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Twitter, which reveal the design and some of the specifications of the smartphone. As per the renders; the Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have a hole-punch display with curved edges and a quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device could come with a triple-camera system with a 32MP primary, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 45W and 25W fast charging.