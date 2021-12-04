Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Everything we know about the smartphone so far

There have been a lot of conflicting reports in the last few months regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The Galaxy S21 FE like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, is set to offer near flagship-level specifications at a much lower price point, once it launches.

The smartphone has got delayed many times in the past, with many reports suggesting possible launch dates of the smartphone.

As per a recent report by SamMobile, the Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly launch during next year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The report states that CES 2022 will commence in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on January 5 and will continue until January 8.

This also corroborates with a recent report by tipster Jon Prosser who had stated that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been delayed until January. The report reveals that the phone may be launched on January 4 next year and will likely go on sale from January 11.

While Samsung is “investigating” my S22 Ultra leak… EXCLUSIVE 👀

Unpacked event for S21 FE

January 4, 2022

No pre-order period

Available January 11, 2022 Unpacked event for S22 lineup

February 8, 2022 @ 10:00am ET

Pre-orders begin same day (2/8)

Available February 18, 2022 🤫 pic.twitter.com/S9n9rAf1cs — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 6, 2021

A new report by 91mobiles also states that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch at CES 2022 in January, via a soft launch event instead of holding a dedicated event.

Additionally, the report adds that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in India around the same time as the global announcement in January 2022. The device is expected to launch in limited markets, due to the chip shortage issue across the globe.

The report also reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly come in four color options. These include white, black, pink, and green colour options.

A recent leak by CoinBRS revealed what looks like official marketing images for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The images hint at the design of the phone and various colour options. We see a Galaxy S21-like design with a vertical triple camera setup on the top left side of the back.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected Specifications and pricing

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device may pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device was also listed on the support page of Samsung’s German website with model number SM-G990B/DS.

The ‘DS’ in the number suggests dual-SIM capability of the smartphone. The device could come with a triple-camera system with a 32MP primary, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support 45W and 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could reportedly start at EUR 920/GPB 776 (approx Rs 78,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. While the 8GB/256GB variant is said to be priced at EUR 985/GBP 831 (approx Rs 83,000). More information on the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to surface in the weeks leading up to its launch.