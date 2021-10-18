scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE delayed? Here are the details

Samsung has confirmed that it is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 18, 2021 8:02:29 pm
The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a similar design to the Galaxy S21-series according to leaked renders of the device (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung has confirmed that it is set to host its Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20. While it was speculated previously that Samsung could possibly launch the Galaxy S21 FE at the event, the press release did not divulge any details about the launch of the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE. Now a new leak indicates the phone could be delayed to January 2022.

A report by tipster Jon Prosser states that Samsung’s S21 FE has been delayed until January. Samsung is expected to release the device on January 11, 2022 as per Prosser.

On the other hand, a report by SamMobile states that, as per the latest rumor out of South Korea, the Galaxy S21 FE will be unveiled on October 20. Additionally, the report states that the source states that pre-orders will start the same day and the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched on October 29.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It is important to note that Samsung has not yet confirmed when it plans to launch the smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with specifications and features that are similar to the Galaxy S21 lineup, like its predecessor, while providing great value at a competitive price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE which launched last year was a big hit as it offered high-end specifications at a sub-flagship price. The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to pack an FHD+ 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could come with a triple-camera system with a 32MP primary, a 12MP Ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The device was supposed to sport a 4370 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging and it could come with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage are expected to be included.

