Sunday, August 29, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch on September 8, says report

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be priced under $699, which was the launch price of the S20 FE.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 29, 2021 11:49:04 am
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S20 FESamsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE is in the pipeline. (Express Photo)

Samsung recently confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE is in the pipeline. An affordable, toned-down version of the Samsung Galaxy 21, the Galaxy S21 FE will succeed the S20 FE from last year and aim at bringing flagship performance and features with more price-efficiency.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly supposed to launch alongside the new Z-series devices – The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but couldn’t due to the chip shortage, suggests a report by Phonearena. The phone is now expected to launch on September 8, as suggested by Twitter tipster Mauri QHD.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3: This is how much Samsung's foldable phones cost in India

A new tweet by Max Weinbach also suggests that Samsung is indeed gearing up for the launch of the phone, which should not be too far. The tweet shows some S21 FE 5G marketing visible at a Samsung Store.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected Specifications

Unlike the Z series phones, we know a lot about the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, thanks to a Google Play Console listing. Expected specs include a 6.4-inch 120Hz display, a 12MP front camera, and a triple rear camera with a 32MP main sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto sensor. There’s also a 4,370mAh battery in there.

The phone will also offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Like the S20 FE it could feature a MicroSD slot and be available in multiple colours – White, Green, Gray, Violet and Blue.

The report suggests that the phone could cost lesser than the Galaxy S20 FE which launched for $699, which will also let it compete with the base iPhone 13 variants also expected to launch next month.

