Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch at CES 2022: What we know so far

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE smartphone has been in the rumour mill for a while now and a new report now suggests we could see the phone launch at CES 2022. This suggests we could see the phone being officially unveiled between January 5 and January 8 next year.

The S21 FE has been one of the South Korean brand’s most expected devices after the success of the Galaxy S20 FE and later, the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S21 FE 5G. However, the device never came to the market.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 series to launch with Snapdragon processor in India: Report

Reports now suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will launch with both Qualcomm Snapdragon and Samsung Exynos models, similar to what the brand does with its flagship S-series phones. This means we’re likely to see the Exynos variant in regions like India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What we know so far

A leak by CoinBRS reveals what look like official marketing images for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The images hint at the design of the phone and various colour options. We see a Galaxy S21-like design with a vertical triple camera setup on the top left side of the back.

The camera island is now merged with the top and left edges of the phone, just like the S21-series, but the flash module is placed outside of it towards the right. The phone also can be seen with rounded corners and a matte finish on the back. On the front, we see a thin-bezel design with a center-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Coming to the specifications, the report suggests the S21 FE could come with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support and Corning Gorilla Glass. The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 based on the market it is launched in, and will also likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For cameras, we could see a 64MP main sensor on the back with an accompanying ultrawide sensor and a third telephoto/periscope sensor. On the front we may get a 32MP camera. The phone could also pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.