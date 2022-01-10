Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price announced in India; sale starts Jan 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s India price has been confirmed along with the sale date. Starting at Rs 49,999, the device will be available starting tomorrow (January 11). It comes packed with a pro-grade camera, the latest Exynos chipset, and is available in four colours.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G pricing and availability

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G sells in two variants – the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is listed at Rs 49,999. The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option will cost Rs 53,999. Additionally, HDFC bank card owners get flat Rs 5000 cashback on online retailers such as Amazon.in, Samsung’s official website, and select retail stores

The phones feature the iconic counter-cut design with four colours – Lavender, White, Graphite, and Olive (which we saw late last month in a Reddit unboxing video).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications and hardware

The Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display (1920 x 1080), offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also comes with AI-based blue light control and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate that allows for responsive scrolling. The phone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and is paired with 8GBs of RAM.

It sports a vertical triple-camera setup at the rear, consisting of a flagship-grade 12MP primary sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32 MP camera in the front, which allows for dual recording – letting you capture from both front and back at the same time. The pro-grade camera system also comes with Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, and 30X Space Zoom for an epic experience.

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W Super-Fast charging, wireless fast charging 2.0, and power share that lets you turn your phone into a wireless charger.

Through the settings, one can even set a charging speed or disable it to avoid overheating. It also features an optical in-display fingerprint scanner and supports 5G and Wi-Fi6 connectivity.