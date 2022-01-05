Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G now open for pre-booking in India

Samsung has just revealed that its latest S-series smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now open for pre-booking in India. Customers looking forward to buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in India once it is available here, can now pre-book the phone for themselves for a minimal amount.

Customers can pre-reserve the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from January 5 to January 10, 2022. The Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale in India from January 11, 2022. Samsung has still not revealed the price of phone but given the date of availability that should be out soon too.

For pre-booking the phone, buyers will need to shell out Rs 999 on the pre-booking page. Customers making the pre-reservation for the phone will also get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass’ which lets them get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs 2699 for free.

When the phone’s price is revealed, users can choose to not buy the device and will be able to avail 100 per cent refund with no questions asked.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What’s new?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was recently launched globally, and that gives us an idea of what to expect in terms of specifications.

The Galaxy S21 FE features a 6.4-inch 2340×1080 AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. There is a 4,500mAh battery that that supports 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, and Samsung has also thrown in a new camera setup highlighted by a 12MP main sensor with OIS.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is globally available starting at USD 699 (about Rs 52,031) and is available in multiple storage variants of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.