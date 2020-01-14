Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera details leak, S20 and S20 Plus specs revealed

Samsung Galaxy S11 will be called S20, while the S11 Plus is expected to be renamed as S20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S11 will be called S20, while the S11 Plus is expected to be renamed as S20 Ultra.

Samsung has confirmed its Unpacked event for February 11. At the event, the company is expected to launch Galaxy S20 series of phones (Yes, it seems there’s no Galaxy S11 this time) and a new foldable phone, which could be called Galaxy Bloom and not Fold 2. We have come across several rumours and leaks about the Galaxy S20 series of phones in the past. A new leak now reveals more details about the phones, especially the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to launch three phones under the series, Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra. On Monday, some key specifications of the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus were revealed by a leak. Now, some information about the Galaxy S20 Ultra have appeared online. A new report coming from Max Weinbach of XDA Developers reveals camera details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The report suggests that the phone will come with 100x hybrid zoom. It also reveals RAM and storage options that the Ultra could come with.

Galaxy S20 Ultra camera details

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to come packed with four cameras on the back and single image sensor on the front. The main rear camera of the S20 Ultra is tipped to include a 108MP image sensor. The new leak reveals that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will offer 100x hybrid zoom which is said to be marketed as ‘Space Zoom’. This will likely be made possible by combining the sensor’s data with that of the 48MP secondary periscope camera, which is said to come with 10x optical zoom support.

The presence of 100x hybrid zoom means the Samsung phone will be able to zoom in much further into an object when compared to the Huawei P30 Pro and also maintain the quality of the picture. The P30 Pro comes with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is also expected to include a third 12MP ultra wide lens and fourth Time-of-Flight sensor.

Galaxy S20 series specs

Out of the three the biggest and the most expensive one will be the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus will be low on specs and also price compared to the Ultra, which is said to come with 5G support. This has been revealed by Weinbach.

According to a leak coming from tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus will come with 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, respectively. All the three S20 series phones are said to offer 120Hz refresh rate and Quad-HD+ (3200x1440p) resolution.

The leak suggests that unlike the S20 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus will come with 12MP main camera and not 108MP sensor. The 12MP camera of the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will pack a 2x telescope camera. This means both these phones will not come with support for the Space Zoom feature similar to the Ultra.

The leak also reveals that the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will come with a 12MP ultra wide angle lens. It suggests that the Galaxy S20 won’t include a Time-of-Flight sensor while the Galaxy S20 Plus will include a macro lens instead. On the front, both the S20 and S20 Plus are said to include a 10MP selfie camera.

Other details

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will come in two variants like every year. One with Snapdragon 865 processor while the second one with Exynos 990 chipset. The Exynos version of the phones will likely come to India. The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are tipped to come with 12GB RAM and 128GB of storage. There could be other variants too. The S20 Ultra is said to pack up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. All versions of the S20 series are said to come with microSD card support of up to 1TB.

The leak further reveals that Samsung Galaxy S20 will come with a 4000mAh battery while the Plus variant will include a bigger 4500mah battery. The Ultra is expected to come packed with an even bigger 5000mAh battery setup. The S20 series is expected to come with support for wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and also eSIM. On the other hand, the report from Weinbach says the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 45W fast charging support that can charge the phone completely in just 74 minutes.

