Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G leaked render basically confirms 100x digital zoom feature

Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy S20 series on February 11, and a press render that got leaked today provides us with an early look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Courtesy of tech tipster Ishan Agarwal, the first alleged Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G render has hit the web.

Agarwal, who has been posting scoops on most upcoming phones, claims the render is of the S20 Ultra which will be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Flip on February 11. The leaked render clearly shows four cameras on the back, and that should probably be the highlight of the S20 Ultra 5G.

Interestingly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s square camera array looks identical to what we saw on the iPhone 11 Pro. So, the large camera, square camera lump in the top left corner houses three cameras, likely to be a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a ToF sensor.

However, the biggest difference between the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and every other smartphone available in the market today, is the presence of a 108MP camera lens. This camera is also expected to support 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. If you look at the render, Samsung clearly highlights a 100x label next to the periscope zoom camera. Huawei P30 Pro, in contrast, has a 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Recent speculation indicated that Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G could be the most powerful Android smartphone. The phone is said to come with a 6.9-inch QWHD+ 3200x1440p 120Hz screen, Exynos 990 chipset, 128GB/512GB storage, up to 1TB storage support via microSD card slot, 5,000mAh battery, and a water resistance rating of IP68.

This year’s Galaxy S20 lineup will probably be the biggest overhaul, as the company is under pressure to increase sales of its high-end smartphones. The Galaxy S20 lineup, which includes the S20 Ultra, S20 Plus and S20, will compete with the likes of the iPhone 11 series and Huawei’s upcoming P40 series.

