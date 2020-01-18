Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G full leaked specs: 6.9-inch 120Hz display, 108MP camera and more

Out of the three handsets, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be the top-end model. (Image credit: OnLeakl/CashKaro Out of the three handsets, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be the top-end model. (Image credit: OnLeakl/CashKaro

Samsung is gearing up to release the Galaxy S20 lineup next month. As ever, leaks are plenty and we are hearing new leaks on the Galaxy S20 every day. With a few days left until Samsung holds its big event, tipster Ishan Agarwal posted full specifications of the Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G and S20 5G on Twitter.

Out of the three handsets, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be the top-end model. Based on its leaked specifications, it wouldn’t be wrong to call the S20 Ultra 5G the most powerful Android smartphone in the world. According to Agarwal, the smartphone will feature a 6.9-inch 3200 x 1440 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Besides a 120Hz display, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will also include a Samsung Exynos 990 7nm chipset with 128GB internal storage and an option for 512GB internal storage. The device will also have an IP68 rating and Android 10 with OneUI version 2.0.

Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy S20 Ultra will its camera. As previously rumoured, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 108MP wide-angle camera. The camera will likely allow 10x optical zoom, and then 100x digital zoom. The handset will also feature a 48MP telephoto lens as well as a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

The front-facing camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G would be 40MP with a wide-angle lens. The selfie camera will also be capable of recording 4K videos at 60fps. The phone is also tipped to feature a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, S20 5G also coming

Next up is the Galaxy S20+ 5G, which will feature a large 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will come with a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera at the rear, and a 10MP front-facing camera. Plus, the rear cameras will support 3x zoom and 8K video recording. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery, Other specs include Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the Exynos 990 processor with 128GB storage. The device will feature a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 64MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras will have support for 3x optical zoom and 8K video recording. Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+ and S20 on February 11 in San Francisco. The company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Watch 4 at the same event.

