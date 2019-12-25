Galaxy S20? This could be the marketing name of Samsung Galaxy S11

Rumour has it that Samsung will take the megapixel war to a whole new level with the Galaxy S20 lineup. Rumour has it that Samsung will take the megapixel war to a whole new level with the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship early next year, completely revamping the design language. Much remains mysterious is the marketing name of the flagship, with a new report claiming that the smartphone may not be called the Galaxy S11 at all. Instead, it could be sold as the Galaxy S20.

It’s not clear why Samsung is making things a bit complicated. You might expect the Galaxy S10’s successor to be called Galaxy S11, or SXI? Probably not. It’s likely that Samsung will make changes in the naming scheme entirely and that would be new for Samsung.

And we’re not likely to find out the changes made in the naming scheme before February 18, 2020. That’s when the South Korean major plans to introduce the Galaxy S20.

Samsung S20 could sport a 108MP camera

Rumour has it that Samsung will take the megapixel war to a whole new level with the Galaxy S20 lineup. While Xiaomi has already launched a smartphone with a 108MP camera, the Galaxy S20 series is set to use a newer version of the sensor. This new sensor should allow the camera to capture more data.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Galaxy S20 series will have a slew of camera features. For instance, the Galaxy S11’s camera will sport a 5x optical zoom and a time of flight sensor. Also, Samsung Galaxy S20 will include three more cameras other than a 108MP lens.

Separately, a known Dutch publication LetsGoDigital claims the Galaxy S20 could have a ‘Space Zoom’ feature for capturing moon and stars. The concept isn’t new. Huawei’s P30 Pro can already take images of the moon.

