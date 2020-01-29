Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Z Flip new details revealed in official teaser

Samsung’s 30-second “Change the shape of the future” teaser highlights the letters ‘G’, ‘L’, ‘X’ and ‘Y’ in the word ‘GALAXY’ in black, while the ‘A’ in the two places are replaced by fabric-covered rectangle and diamond respectively. (Image: Samsung/YouTube) Samsung’s 30-second “Change the shape of the future” teaser highlights the letters ‘G’, ‘L’, ‘X’ and ‘Y’ in the word ‘GALAXY’ in black, while the ‘A’ in the two places are replaced by fabric-covered rectangle and diamond respectively. (Image: Samsung/YouTube)

Samsung Galaxy S20 series along with the Galaxy Z Flip will launch at the company’s Unpacked event on February 11. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has put out an official teaser video that essentially confirms a rectangular back camera module on its new flagship smartphone series and also teases the clamshell form factor of the Galaxy Z Flip, which will be a foldable device like the Motorola Razr 2019.

Samsung’s 30-second “Change the shape of the future” teaser highlights the letters ‘G’, ‘L’, ‘X’ and ‘Y’ in the word ‘GALAXY’ in black, while the ‘A’ in the two places are replaced by fabric-covered rectangle and diamond respectively. Later in the video, the digit ‘0’ in ‘2020’ is replaced in the two places by the two shapes, while ‘2’ can be seen in black colour.

To give a perspective, Samsung is said to bring a rectangular shape camera module on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is its new flagship smartphone series. The three phones will likely stick to the same camera design but the number of sensors will differ. On all three variants, the camera module will be placed on the top left corner, hint leaked photos.

The top-end smartphone of the lineup, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is speculated to feature four back cameras where the main sensor will be the company’s own 108MP one. It will support 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom or what Samsung calls the “100X Space Zoom”. Apart from the primary 108MP camera, there will likely be a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a ToF sensor.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 will have a 64MP telephoto camera in addition to a 12MP wide-camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The Galaxy S20+ will also likely ship with the same combination in addition to a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G full leaked specs: 6.9-inch 120Hz display, 108MP camera and more

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip, this is said to be Samsung’s second foldable smartphone after the Galaxy Fold. However, reports suggest, the Galaxy Z Flip will be nothing like the Galaxy Fold as it will fold horizontally from the middle. This means the clamshell phone will fold into a compact, rectangular form factor similar to the Motorola Razr 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be nothing like the Galaxy Fold as it will fold horizontally from the middle. (Image: Winfuture) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will be nothing like the Galaxy Fold as it will fold horizontally from the middle. (Image: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could sport a 6.7-inches tall display with an aspect ratio of 22:9 made of “Ultra Thin Glass” panel. The vertical display can be folded from the middle, thanks to a hinge. There will also be an external Always-on Super AMOLED screen of 1.06-inches on the back of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip image renders were put out by Winfuture revealing the phone will get an Infinity-O display where the front camera will be placed inside a punch-hole on the top center. Further, the phone will feature a noticeable hinge in the middle. There will be two back cameras and LED flash unit on top of the back cover.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is said to be more affordable than the Galaxy Fold, though it will not be cheap as reports peg the price around $1400 (or approx Rs 99,942). According to XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will go on sale on Valentine’s Day, which is celebrated every year on 14 February.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd