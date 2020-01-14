Samsung Galaxy S20 series to only have 120Hz refresh rate at full HD resolution

The upcoming Galaxy S20 series is said to launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 chipsets. (Image: OnLeaks, CashKaro) The upcoming Galaxy S20 series is said to launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 chipsets. (Image: OnLeaks, CashKaro)

Samsung according to various reports was expected to launch its upcoming Galaxy S20 smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate displays at the highest resolution. However, now according to the leakster IceUniverse, Samsung has changed its mind and will only be providing the 120Hz refresh rate at the full HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate at the WQHD resolution.

According to the latest tweet by IceUniverse, Samsung has cancelled the WQHD 120Hz option for the Galaxy S20 series. Thus, leaving only full HD at 60Hz, full HD at 120Hz and WQHD at 60Hz as options.

Samsung has not said anything on this matter, so until it does, we urge you to take this report with a pinch of salt as anything might change ahead of the product launch. The company is set to launch the upcoming Galaxy S20 series along with its Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone at its Unpacked event on February 11, which is when we will get to know more about the devices and their specifications.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

The upcoming Galaxy S20 series according to earlier reports is said to launch with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 chipsets. It is also being said that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 108MP primary sensor, whereas, the other two variants will also feature high resolution sensors.

Apart from the Galaxy S20 series, the company is also expected to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 at the event, which is said to be a clamshell-style foldable smartphone. According to an earlier report, it will cost under $1,000 and will be a mass-market smartphone.

