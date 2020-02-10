Samsung Galaxy S20 series may sell over 40 million units in 2020: Counterpoint

5G will be present across all three devices, though the phones will have LTE variants as well. (Image credit: OnLeaks/CashKaro) 5G will be present across all three devices, though the phones will have LTE variants as well. (Image credit: OnLeaks/CashKaro)

Samsung will be making a number of high-profile announcements tomorrow. The South Korean major is holding its annual Unpacked 2020 event on February 11 in San Francisco, where it’s expected to announce the Galaxy S20 series, a foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip, and a pair of truly wireless earbuds.

Out of all the new devices, trade pundits and tech reviewers will be particularly interested in the Galaxy S20 series. After all. this is the lineup that will drive volumes for Samsung in the top-end of the segment. Hong-Kong-based research firm Counterpoint now believes that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup may surpass 40 million in total shipments this year. The reason why the research firm appears to be so positive about the S20 series is because of the rumoured improvements made in the hardware and camera departments.

As per Counterpoint, Samsung will launch three smartphones in the Galaxy S20 lineup on Tuesday. The Galaxy S20 will be the base model, the Galaxy S20+ will be middle range model, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the top-end model. The base model will come with a 12MP main camera alongside a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, on the other hand, will come with a 108MP main lens, alongside a 48MP telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom.

The Galaxy S20 lineup will come with improved storage and RAM. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, in particular, could be available with up to 16GB RAM. 5G will be present across all three devices, though the phones will have LTE variants as well.

The research firm also believes that the S20’s pricing will drive shipments. Counterpoint expects the Galaxy S20 to cost $850, which is $50 less than the S10’s launch price. By offering high-end devices at lower price points, Samsung can reach out to a wider audience. Apple also used the same strategy with the iPhone 11. At $699, the iPhone 11 is actually $50 cheaper than the iPhone XR was on launch. We already know how this trick worked for Apple.

