Samsung Galaxy S20 series announced: Specifications, India launch details, and more

Samsung has just launched its flagship trio, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20 is the successor to the S10e, the S20 Plus is a follow up of S10 and the S20 Ultra is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which launched last year.

All three phones under the Galaxy S20 series come with 5G support, but the specifications will differ from one market to another. The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is powered by 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core processor, punch hole style camera on the front and QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The screen size of the phones vary.

The Galaxy S20 comes with the smallest screen. It measures 6.2-inches. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus includes a 6.4-inch QHD+ display and lastly, the biggest of them all, Galaxy S20 Ultra includes a massive 6.9-inch screen. All three phones come with 120hz refresh rate. There are two options to chose from: 60hz and 120hz.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 includes three sensors on the rear, while the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra come with a quad-camera setup. The Galaxy S20 has a 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide angle lens and 12MP ultra wide lens. The Galaxy S20 Plus has the same combo as well as additional Depth vision for portrait shots. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has four cameras including 108MP wide angle lens, 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide and Depth Vision.

On the front, inside the punch hole, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus include a 10MP selfie shooter. The premium or the Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a 40MP selfie camera on the front. All three Samsung phones come with Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and also Face ID support.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series runs the latest One UI with Android 10 on top out-of-the-box. The low-end or Galaxy S20 includes a 4000 mAh battery, the Galaxy S20 Plus comes with a 4500 mAh battery and lastly the Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 5000 mAh battery. All three phones come with fast charging support. The Ultra supports 45W charging system but users will need to buy the charger separately. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus come with 25W charging support.

The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus come with three colour options while the Ultra comes in only two colours. The Galaxy S20 comes in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Pink and Cloud Blue while the Plus version comes in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in two colours: Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black. All the colour variants of all the three Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be available starting March 6. India launch details of the Galaxy S20 series are yet to be revealed by Samsung.

Variants: Samsung Galaxy S20 comes in two variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/ 128GB storage. The Galaxy S20 Plus comes in options: 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/ 512GB storage. And lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5 and up to512GB of internal storage. All variants of the three Samsung phones come with up to 1TB microSD card.

Galaxy Buds+

Alongside the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip Samsung also announced the Galaxy Buds +. The new wireless earbuds from Samsung feature two-way speakers, three mics and up to 11 hours long battery life. The new Galaxy Buds+ app, ‘Galaxy Buds+’, is now iOS compatible as well. Previously it was compatible only with Android.

