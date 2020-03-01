Samsung Galaxy S20 series sales affected and the reason is Coronavirus

Samsung Galaxy S20 sales could have been affected due to Coronavirus. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express) Samsung Galaxy S20 sales could have been affected due to Coronavirus. (Image: Sneha Saha/Indian Express)

The deadly Coronavirus has majorly affected the tech industry. It has impacted the supply chain of several smartphone companies including Apple, Samsung, among others. Recently, one of the biggest social media giant Facebook cancelled its F8 developers conference due to widespread Coronavirus. In fact, some reports are also claiming that Apple might delay the launch of iPhone 9/iPhone SE 2 due to the virus as it has affected production. The Cupertino major is yet to confirm the same.

A latest report states that Samsung is blaming COVID-19, official name of Coronavirus, for dropping sales numbers of Galaxy S20 in home market South Korea. The report comes from 9to5Google notes that Samsung sold 70,800 units of the Galaxy S20 series in Korea on the first sale day which is much lower than the sales of the Galaxy S10 series of phones. To recall, Samsung sold around 140,000 units of Galaxy S20 series on the first sale.

According to the report Samsung said “Coronavirus fears and phone discounts” are reasons behind the poor sales numbers. Commenting on the not-so-good sales numbers of Samsung’s latest product lineup a telecom official told new various outlets, “Sales were affected by sharp declines in discounts for new phones and the number of visitors to offline stores due to Coronavirus infection fears.”

Here’s how Coronavirus impacted the tech industry

LG shuts display factory

Another report coming from Joongang Ilbo reveals that LG has suspended work at its display factory in Gumi, South Korea after some confirmed cases of Coronavirus at the nearby bank. The LG factory isn’t directly affected by the virus but just as a precautionary measure the brand has decided to close the factory for three days. The factory that mostly focuses on the production of TFT-based LCD displays will start functioning from March 3 onwards.

LG is also reportedly taking additional measures for the safety of employees including offering sanitizer and masks. Currently numbers show 3,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in South Korea.

