Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra India pre-booking begin today: Price, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking in India will start from 12 noon of February 15, which is today. The price starts at Rs 66,999 for the Galaxy S20. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ as well as Galaxy S20 Ultra can be pre-booked via Samsung’s India website. The smartphones will also be available with a slew of pre-book offers including Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999. Those who pre-book the Galaxy S20 series will start receiving the devices from March 6, 2020. Here’s a look in detail the India price of Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra as well as pre-book date, and launch offers:

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra: India price

Samsung Galaxy S20 will cost Rs 66,999, while the price for the Galaxy S20+ is Rs 73,999. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available at a price of Rs 92,999. The price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra: Pre-book date, launch offers

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S20+ can be pre-booked via a dedicated page on Samsung’s India website (https://www.samsung.com/in/smartphones/galaxy-s20/buy/) from 12 noon of February 15. The smartphones will ship starting March 6, 2020.

As part of pre-book offers, Samsung is offering the new Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 1,999 with the Galaxy S20+, and S20 Ultra. Those who pre-book Samsung Galaxy S20 can avail the Galaxy Buds+ at Rs 2,999. In addition, Samsung Care+ can be availed at Rs 1,999 with pre-booking of Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Samsung Care+ covers accidental physical or liquid damage to smartphone for a period of one year.

Additionally, Reliance Jio is offering double data benefits to those who take the company’s Rs 4,999 annual plan. Users can avail additional one year of services at no extra cost. Airtel is also offering double data on its Rs 298 and Rs 398 plans for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Vodafone and Idea customers can avail double data benefits on Rs 399 prepaid plan for the first six recharges.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra: Specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S20 gets three cameras at the back. Samsung Galaxy S20 gets three cameras at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S20 gets the smallest 6.2-inch screen, while the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra feature 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches screen respectively. The display quality of all three devices is Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Quad HD+ resolution, Infinity-O design and support for 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ content.

The cameras is a big difference. Samsung Galaxy S20 gets three cameras at the back, unlike the other two variants that feature quad rear camera setup. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra includes 108MP wide-angle camera with 79-degree field-of-view and f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 48MP telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field-of-view and a fourth Depth vision or ToF (Time of Flight) sensor.

In comparison, the Galaxy S20+ sports a 64MP telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture in addition to 12MP ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field-of-view, 12MP wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, and Depth vision sensor. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 gets a combination of 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree field-of-view, and a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra includes 108MP main rear camera sensor with support for up to 100X Super Resolution zoom. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra includes 108MP main rear camera sensor with support for up to 100X Super Resolution zoom.

Features like Space Zoom along with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom up to 3X are supported on all three phones. When it comes to Super Resolution zoom, the Ultra variant supports up to 100X zoom, while only up to 30X is supported on the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20.

When it comes to front camera, the Galaxy S20 Ultra gets a 40MP one with 80-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ is 10MP with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ features 6.7-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution, Infinity-O design and support for 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ content. Samsung Galaxy S20+ features 6.7-inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution, Infinity-O design and support for 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ content.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is powered by Exynos 990 processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB ROM. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is backed by the biggest 5,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh one. Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery. There’s support for Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy S20 series.

Other features of Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra include IP68 rating, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and face recognition. Sensors include Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Hall, Proximity, and RGB Light.

