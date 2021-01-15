Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus vs Galaxy S21, S21 Plus: What’s changed?

The new S21 and S21 Plus features few changes over last year's Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus phones. (Image Source: Samsung)

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 series was just announced powered by the latest Exynos 2100 processor, an improved camera setup and new colour variants. For those already own the Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus, the big question will be whether they should consider an upgrade. Here’s a head-to-head comparison between the S20 and S21 series phones to help you decide. If you still haven’t caught up, check out everything Samsung launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event here.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus vs Galaxy S20, S20 Plus: New design, pricing

The new Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus feature an updated design over last years S20 and S20 phones. Both the new Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus feature Samsung’s contour-cut-camera design along with new matte-like haze-finish back designs. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus also feature matte-finish backs but a more traditional rectangular camera module.

Note that the new Galaxy S21 has a plastic back instead of a glass back, while all the other devices come with glass backs. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 will also be available in four new colours – black, white, pink and violet. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus will be available in three colours – black, white and violet.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs 69,999 while the Galaxy S21 Plus starts at Rs 81,999. Meanwhile, the older Galaxy S20 was priced starting at 66,999 on launch and the S20 Plus was priced starting at Rs 73,999. However, Samsung has now discounted the older phones and their prices have come down to Rs 49,999 for the Galaxy S20 and Rs 56,999 for the Galaxy S20 Plus.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus vs Galaxy S20, S0 Plus: Display

Starting off with the display, the Galaxy S20 features a 6.2-inch, AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ (1440 x 3200) resolution, giving you a pixel density of 563ppi. Meanwhile, on the S21 you get a 6.2-inch, AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and only FHD+ (1080 x 2400) resolution, which translates to a pixel density of about 421ppi.

Both screens get HDR10+ certification. While the S20 screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 6, the S21 screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

A similar step down is observed on the Plus series. The Galaxy S20 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel (about 525ppi) protected by Gorilla Glass 6, while the Galaxy S21 Plus features a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel (about 394ppi) protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

While the screen between the S20 and S21 series are the same in size, the S20 and S20 Plus series features a higher resolution panel. You can always bring down the resolution to FHD and enjoy 120Hz refresh rate on the Galaxy S20 series, making it just as smooth as the new S21 and S21 Plus screens. However, the choice between QHD and FHD is missing on the S21 and S21 Plus phones.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus vs Galaxy S20, S0 Plus: Internal specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are powered by the 7nm Exynos 990 chipset in India, while the newer S21 and S21 Plus phones are powered by the 5nm Exynos 2100 chipsets. Samsung claims the newer Exynos 2100 consumes up to 20 percent lower power and offers 10 percent higher performance than the Exynos 990.

“Exynos 2100 can perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS) with more than twice the power efficiency than the previous generation,” said Samsung in a press statement.

The S20 and S21 are both available with 8GB RAM/128GB storage, but you also get an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant with the new S21. The S20 Plus and S21 Plus are also available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage, but the S21 gets an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. The storage speed in the S21 series is also bumped to UFS 3.1 over the S20 series’ UFS 3.0.

Note that while the S20 and S20 Plus had microSD card slots for expandable storage, the S21 and S21 misses out on these, so you’re stuck with the storage you buy. Both the S20 series and the S21 series get stereo speakers, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0/LE support.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus vs Galaxy S20, S20 Plus: Camera

Both the Galaxy S20 and S21 get triple camera setups with a 12MP main camera sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The phones also have the same 10MP front camera. Both phones can also record 8K video at 24fps, 4K video at 30/60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps and 720p slow-motion video at up to 960fps.

Coming to the Plus series, the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S21 Plus also feature similar camera layouts, with a 12MP main camera sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. However, the older S20 Plus features an extra 0.3MP ToF sensor.

On the front, both phones feature a 10MP sensor. Both phones can also record 8K video at 24fps, 4K video at 30/60fps, 1080p video at up to 240fps and 720p slow-motion video at up to 960fps.

Galaxy S21, S21 Plus vs Galaxy S20, S20 Plus: Battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 both feature 4,000mAh non-removable batteries with 25W wired fast charging, USB power delivery 3.0, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus features a 4,500mAh non-removable battery, but the S21 Plus gets a slightly bigger 4,800mAh battery. Both phones support 25W wired fast charging, USB power delivery 3.0, 15W wireless charging and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.