Galaxy S20, S20 and S20 Ultra: What to expect from Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphones

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 11, and the closer we get to the launch date, the more information makes the ground. Now a new report from @Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S20 Ultra will only get the all-new 108MP camera sensor. The Galaxy S20 and S20+, on the other hand, will reportedly feature an upgraded 12MP camera sensor.

It has been reported that Samsung wants to bring the second-generation 108MP camera sensor to the top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will be the answer to the Apple iPhone S11 Pro Max and Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The standard Galaxy S20 and S20+ will instead get a 12MP camera sensor.

Just to recall, Samsung has been using a 12MP camera sensor on its flagship devices since the launch of the Galaxy S7. This time around though, the company is reportedly increasing the pixel size on its new camera sensor to 1.8μm, an improvement over 1.4μm pixel size seen on previous Samsung smartphones.

It is not confirmed why Samsung has opted to use an improved 12MP camera sensor over the first-generation 108MP sensor. Many believe space constraints could be an issue, given Samsung’s Galaxy S20 lineup will look radically different from the Galaxy S20 series. Moreover, the S20 series will reportedly feature bezel-less screens, additional cameras, and bigger batteries.

S20 and S20 + will use the new 12MP 1.8μm sensor, which is also worth looking forward to. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 11, 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 and S20 Ultra: Release date, specs

Samsung has already confirmed the Galaxy S20 lineup will make its official debut on February 11. The company is holding a dedicated event, where it also plans to launch the Galaxy Bloom and an upgraded Galaxy Buds. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 are expected to kick start in the second week of February, followed by a release in the third week of February. The phones will launch worldwide, including India.

All three smartphones will feature 5G in countries like the US, South Korea and the UK. However, in countries like India, the Galaxy S20, S20 and S20 Ultra will launch with 4G LTE connectivity.

