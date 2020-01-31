Samsung Galaxy S20 registrations begin ahead of Feb 11 launch

Registrations to pre-order the Galaxy S20 series that will have three phones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra are now open for users in the US. Registrations to pre-order the Galaxy S20 series that will have three phones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra are now open for users in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S20 registrations for pre-order have officially begun in the US. Those interested can register on Samsung’s US site to get notified when they can pre-order the next Galaxy. Though the page does not mention the Galaxy S20 or any new products that Samsung is expected to unveil at its Unpacked event on February 11, it does have the new official video teaser for the event that talks about the Galaxy 2020 devices. So, it is safe to assume the registrations are for the Galaxy S20 series that will have three phones – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 Ultra.

To be clear, the page does not allow to pre-order. Rather, those interested in pre-ordering the Galaxy S20 once it becomes available can register interest via the site to get the pre-order access. This will also make them eligible for a limited-time offer, details of which are unclear at this point. Delivery is said to happen by March 6. Users will need to enter information such as their first name, last name, ZIP code, email as well as choose their preferred carrier from the likes of T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon, etc, though this can also be changed later.

Samsung Galaxy S20 is the company’s upcoming flagship series, which will launch on February 11. Alongside the three new smartphones, Samsung is also expected to unveil its new foldable smartphone, which will be called Galaxy Z Flip as well as next-generation wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds+. Tipster Evan Blass previously shared promotional images that suggest Samsung might give away the Galaxy Buds+ free with pre-orders of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra, though there is no official confirmation.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be rear cameras as Galaxy S20 Ultra, the top-end variant of the series is said to come with a 108MP primary back sensor with 100x digital zoom or what Samsung calls the “100X Space Zoom”. In addition, there will also be a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a ToF sensor. Meanwhile, the main sensor on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus will be 64MP.

As for other specifications, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.9-inch 3200 x 1440 Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 7nm chipset with 128GB internal storage and an option for 512GB internal storage. The device will run Android 10 with OneUI version 2.0. The phone is also tipped to feature a 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Galaxy S20+ will feature a slightly smaller 6.7-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S20 will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and it will be powered by Exynos 990 processor with 128GB storage. The battery will be a smaller 4,000mAh battery one. All three phones will support Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers by AKG and IP68 certification.

