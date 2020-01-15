Samsung Galaxy S20+ hands-on video provides a glimpse at the design

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus pictures leaked (Image: XDA Developers) Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus pictures leaked (Image: XDA Developers)

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is launching next month at the company’s Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place on February 11. Yes, this time it isn’t Galaxy S11 but S20 instead. Samsung is probably using a new naming scheme for the Galaxy S10 successor so consumers aren’t confused.

A lot has been talked about this Samsung’s upcoming flagship series in the past. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch three phones under Galaxy S20 series including Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra. Rumours and leaks previously revealed details of all three S20 series phones. A new leak brings some more information about the Galaxy S20+.

In the past we have seen several images and renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10+. Now, for the first ever time the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has been shown in a video. The hands-on video coming from Maxwell Weinbach of XDA Developers provides a better look at the overall design, the screen, and the camera module of the upcoming S20+. The video shows the phone in black colour. We expect Samsung to launch some more colours of the S20+ as well. The name of the colours are yet to be revealed.

The video provides a glimpse at the design of the Samsung Galaxy S20+. It shows the Galaxy S20+ with Google Pixel 4 like square camera module on the back panel — as also revealed by the renders and live images leaked in the past — and a single centre placed punch hole camera on the front. The Galaxy S20+ appears with curved screen design but looks bulky.

The bezels on the screen are slim, thanks to the Infinity O style display. The video also shows the phone with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. It is likely that Samsung will use Qualcomm’s new 3D Sonic Max ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for its upcoming flagship smartphones. Surprisingly, the phone doesn’t show any headphone jack.

According to a report coming from XDA Developers, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will offer 3200 x 1440 pixels, taller 20:9 aspect ratio. It is said that all the three Samsung phones will come with the same aspect ratio. The screen details are yet to be confirmed for now. Leaks suggest that all the three Samsung phones will come with 120hz refresh rate. This is the first time Samsung is bringing phones with above 60hz refresh rate. The same report suggests that the Galaxy S20+ will be able to run at 120Hz only while using the FHD+ display mode. All these Samsung phones will also come with 5G support.

