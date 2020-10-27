Grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just Rs 40,999; here’s how

The Galaxy S20 FE is a different phone that could be Samsung’s testing ground for a new class of “affordable flagships” in the future. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now available for as low as Rs 40,999. The company on Tuesday announced a special offer on the purchase of the Galaxy FE. When you purchase the Galaxy FE, you will get a flat Rs 5,000 discount, in addition to an additional cashback offer of Rs 4,000, which means that you getting a total discount of Rs 9,000. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched earlier this month at a price of Rs 49,999.

However, only HDFC bank credit and debit cardholders can avail the additional cash back of Rs 4,000. The 256GB variant will cost you Rs 44,999. The latest offer is already live on Samsung India’s site. Customers opting for Samsung Care+ offer can also avail 50 percent off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan. Do note that this is a limited period offer, which will end on November 17.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The global variant of the phone, however, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. runs on One UI 2.0, based on Android 10

For photos, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs three cameras. These include a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and OIS support. It is paired with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens that supports autofocus.

The latter is expandable by up to 1TB using a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68-rated build, and a 4,500mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging and wireless charging. The device is being sold in Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.