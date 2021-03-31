Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 865 processor: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is now officially available in India with 5G support. The flagship phone was originally launched back in October 2020 with Exynos 990 processor. The latest model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and is available for less than Rs 50,000. It will be seen competing against the recently launched OnePlus 9 phone.

The key highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are triple rear cameras, a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G connectivity, a 4,5000mAh battery and more. Keep reading to find out everything about the latest Samsung phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price in India, offers, sale date

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a price tag of Rs 55,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage model. But, the flagship phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999, which is a special introductory price. This means that the company is giving a discount of Rs 8,000 and interested buyers can get this phone via Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets. The device is already up for sale.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The panel supports 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a punch-hole display design. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The latter is further expandable via a microSD card slot.

For imaging, there is a triple camera setup on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It includes a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and up to 30x Super-Resolution Zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The 5G smartphone ships with Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1 on top.

It offers support for wireless charging as well. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security purposes. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The new Samsung phone is also IP68 rated, which means it is water and dust-resistance.