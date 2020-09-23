Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch today: Event time, where to watch livestream

The Galaxy Unpacked for Every fan event will be an online-only release event that can be viewed from 7.30 pm IST on Samsung’s newsroom website along with its YouTube channel and other related social media accounts. (Image: Samsung)

Samsung is all set to unveil its new Galaxy S20 Fan edition at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan virtual event. The new Galaxy S20 series smartphone is gearing up to launch nearly a month after Samsung released its flagship Note 20. Overall, the upcoming Samsung device will look quite similar to the Galaxy S20 and aim to take on the likes of other flagship devices like the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 8.

When and where to watch?

The Galaxy Unpacked for Every fan event will be an online-only release event that can be viewed from 7.30 pm IST on Samsung’s newsroom website along with its YouTube channel and other related social media accounts.

What could be the specs and price?

As per leaks circulating on the web the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be priced at Rs 55,100. The smartphone is said to be available in various colour options including Navy Blue, Lavender, Red, Orange and Mint. The upcoming Fan edition is said to launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box with Samsung’s own One UI 2.5 UI.

The Galaxy S20 Fan edition is expected to feature a 6.50-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels at an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is believed to come packed with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor along with the variants of 8GB and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is expected to have a 4,500 mAh battery powered by Samsung’s 25W USB-C fast-charging feature. The Galaxy S20 Fan edition is rumoured to come with a triple-camera setup at the rear panel with 12MP primary sensor while on the front it is said to provide a 32MP camera.

In addition to the 5G model, Samsung is also expected to bring a 4G model of the Galaxy S20 Fan edition that is said to pack an Exynos 990 SoC processor. Both the models will be featuring an IP68 certification of waterproofing.

The phones could also pack an under-display fingerprint sensor with plastic back set-up in aluminium frame with Gorilla Glass front panel. They will also support face-unlock feature.

