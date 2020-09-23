Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launched, starts at $699

Samsung S20 FE Edition comes in multiple vibrant colours (Source: Samsung Twitter)

Samsung unveiled the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G smartphone globally at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan virtual event which was live-streamed via Samsung’s newsroom website, its YouTube channel, and other social media handles. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE’s price starts at $699 (Rs 51,400 approximately) and is will be available in various colour options including Cloud Navy Blue, Lavender, Red, Orange, White and Mint.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen resolution is 1080×2400 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor instead of the latest 865+. It has 6GB and 8GB variants with 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB variant also comes with 256GB internal storage.

On the back, it sports a triple-camera setup with a primary 12MP camera with an F/2.2 lens accompanied by 12MP wide-angle camera with F/1.8 lens. It also has an 8MP Telephoto camera with F/1.8 lens. On the front, it sports a 32MP snapper. It also supports Optical Image Stabilisation and 30x space zoom. It will also feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and wireless charging. The phone also has an IP68 rating for water resistance. It will run on Android 10 out of the box. Samsung has also focused on the sound quality by providing surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology.

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business for Samsung Electronics. “The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.”

