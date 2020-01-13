Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G live images reveal how the flagship will look

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is expected to ship with a new 12MP 1.8μm main image sensor coupled with an ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens. (Image: XDA Developers) Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is expected to ship with a new 12MP 1.8μm main image sensor coupled with an ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens. (Image: XDA Developers)

Samsung Galaxy S20, the company’s next flagship series will unveil on February 20. Ahead of the official launch, live images of high-end Galaxy S20+ have leaked revealing the full design from front and back. The renders put out by XDA Developers confirm a centered punch-hole display and rectangular back camera module.

According to the report, the 5G variant of Galaxy S20+ will pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform in the US, whereas, outside the US, it will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC. Further, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G live images suggest the company will go with a 2.5D curved Infinity-O display with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone will pack four back camera sensors aligned in a square-shaped camera module.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is expected to ship with a new 12MP 1.8μm main image sensor coupled with an ultra-wide lens, telephoto lens, and macro lens. Samsung Galaxy S20 is also rumoured to use the same 12MP main sensor. Samsung has already used a 12MP camera sensor on its flagship devices since the launch of the Galaxy S7. However, the new 12MP camera sensor that is to be used on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ is said to come with an increased pixel size from 1.4μm to 1.8μm.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is said to be the highest-end variant in the series will come with a 108MP main back camera sensor. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S20 series will launch on February 11 at its Unpacked event, where it will also unveil its next foldable smartphone Galaxy Bloom and upgraded Galaxy Buds.

All three smartphones in the lineup – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra will be launched in 4G LTE and 5G variants. However, the 5G models are expected to be available in countries like the US, South Korea, and the UK where 5G connectivity is live. In countries like India, the Galaxy S20, S20 and S20 Ultra will launch with 4G LTE connectivity.

