Samsung Galaxy S11e to have a 3,730mAh battery: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to launch in February next year. Now, an image of the battery of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11e has surfaced online on the SafetyKorea certification site. The images were first spotted by GalaxyClub, and hint at the size and the shape of the upcoming smartphone.

According to the listing, the battery comes with the product code EB-BG980ABY and has a capacity of 3,730mAh. To recall, the Galaxy S10e had a model number SM-G970, which by this battery code, will bring the S11e model number as SM-G980.

The image shows that the battery has a rated capacity of 14.36Wh with a standard voltage of 3.85V. This means that the device will have an approximate battery capacity of 3,730mAh, which is a considerable improvement from its predecessors 3,100mAh battery.

The battery also has a square shape rather than a rectangular one, which means that the upcoming smartphone will be a bit broader.

It is also being said that the increased battery capacity might be there to incorporate 5G and a 90Hz refresh rate display. However, nothing of this sort has been confirmed by the company.

According to recent reports, the Galaxy S11e will be powered by the company’s new Exynos 990 processor which has an integrated 5G modem. The new chipset has been developed upon the 7nm design.