Samsung Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865 could come in more countries, report says

Samsung is rumoured to be moving away from its custom mobile chipset on its next-generation flagship smartphone. Sources told Korean publication The Elec that the upcoming Galaxy S11 will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor over the company’s native Exynos 990 chipset in most countries.

Since the beginning, Samsung has used both Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets in its flagship devices. In major markets, however, the company only sells Exynos-powered devices. In India, for instance, Samsung never brought the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. Samsung has clearly restricted the availability of the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series devices in the US, China and Japan. But things might change next year.

It’s been said that there is a performance gap between the Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990, with the former being more powerful. While Samsung hasn’t commented on the report yet, reports of a wide performance gap between the Snapdragon 865 and the Exynos 990 have been circulating for quite some time. Samsung will reportedly sell the Galaxy S11 with the Exynos 990 chipset in Europe. Though it remains to be seen if Samsung brings the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S11 lineup to India or not.

The Galaxy S11 is expected to feature a custom 108MP main camera with 8K video recording. Leaks also reveal that the device will come with a 120Hz OLED display, a penta camera setup, Android 10, and a bigger battery. The Galaxy S11 series will reportedly consist of three devices: the Galaxy S11, S11+ and S11e. Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy S11 on February 18, 2020, in San Francisco.

