Samsung Galaxy S11 top 5 things we know: 108MP penta cameras, 120Hz display, 8K video, more

Samsung Galaxy S11 leaks have started to surface ahead of the official launch, which typically happens in February each year. The successor to Galaxy S10 is said to come in five different variants in different options of LTE and 5G, though the company will likely stick to three screen sizes like last year. Apart from specifications, image renders of Samsung Galaxy S11 have also been shared by tipster OneLeaks.

Advertising

Among key highlights of the Galaxy S11 could be 120Hz refresh rate display, 108MP camera sensor with 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 20:9 aspect ratio screen. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there is no official confirmation. We take a look at the top five things we know about Samsung Galaxy S11 so far:

Samsung Galaxy S11 image renders reveal five rear cameras

OnLeaks has partnered with 91Mobiles to reveal image renders of Galaxy S11 revealing the back and the front of the phone. The most notable feature seems to be a large rectangular rear camera module placed on the top left. It contains five camera lenses along with LED flash unit. The front reveals a curved display with extremely thin bezels on the sides and a punch-hole at the center on top, which will include the front camera.

Three out of the five lenses will likely be an ultra-wide, telephoto, and wide, present on the existing Galaxy S10 as well. The fourth sensor could be time-of-flight one, but then we will wait for the launch to know more. The functionality of the fifth sensor remains to be seen.

Advertising

Samsung Galaxy S11 to come in five LTE, 5G variants and three screen sizes

As per tipster Evan Blass, Samsung Galaxy S11 will be launched in three screen sizes, where the Galaxy S11+ will have the largest display at 6.9-inches. Samsung Galaxy S11 will get a 6.7-inches screen, while the affordable Galaxy S11e variant will come with the smallest 6.4-inch display. The three phones will sport a curved AMOLED screen.

Out of the three, the Galaxy S11 and S11e will have separate LTE and 5G models, while the larger Galaxy S11+ model will only come with 5G. This makes a total of five variants for the Galaxy S11 series.

Samsung Galaxy S11 to sport 108MP rear camera

Samsung is said to use its 108 MP ISOCELL sensor with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom for Galaxy S11. The sensor relies on 4-in-1 pixel-binning technique to take 27MP photos in the default mode. According to a report from Korea’s The Elec, Samsung will apply the 108MP camera modules in its Galaxy series and these will be supplied by its sister firm Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Tipster Ice Universe also claimed previously that the S11 will be the first Galaxy phone with the 108MP sensor, though Samsung will likely use a different sensor than the one on Xiaomi Mi Note 10 series, which uses Samsung’s 108MP camera sensor. The tipster had also said that the phone will have support for 20:9 aspect ratio photos with a lower 4,032 x 1,800 pixels resolution.

Samsung Galaxy S11 display to come with 120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S11 could support a 120Hz refresh rate and this was spotted in the Chinese version of the One UI beta. For those unaware, One UI is Samsung’s own interface on top of Android. Tipster Ice Universe posted on Twitter details about settings revealed in Galaxy Note 9’s One UI 2 beta.

Samsung Galaxy S11 will likely have three options – To turn off the high refresh rate and stick with the standard 60 Hz, to switch to the higher 120 Hz refresh rate, or to switch between the 60 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rate automatically. A faster refresh rate would mean a smoother display for gaming, animations, etc. Though this can not be taken as confirmation, a 120Hz refresh rate would mean higher than 90Hz on OnePlus 7T Pro, Google Pixel 4, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S11 to support 8K video recording

As per a code in the APK file of Samsung Camera app spotted by XDA Developers, the Galaxy S11 could come with the option for recording 8K video. As per the report, the Camera app reveals support for 8K video recording with 20:9 aspect ratio, which would make Galaxy S11 the first phone to offer such a feature. So far, phones have offered a maximum of 4K recording.

The report added that for 8K video to be supported, the camera will need to capture a higher megapixel count of nearly 33,177,600 pixels, which is not possible with the existing 12MP camera on Galaxy S10 and thus, the 108MP camera fits neatly in this equation.