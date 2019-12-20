Samsung Galaxy S11 series to pack 48MP telephoto lens, S11+ will have 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S11 series could have the most powerful telephoto lens in any smartphone as of now. Samsung Galaxy S11 series could have the most powerful telephoto lens in any smartphone as of now.

Samsung is expected to go big on camera prowess on its flagship Galaxy S11 series, which is expected to launch in February 2020. The higher-end Galaxy S11+ is speculated to pack five sensors with 108MP main camera. Ahead of the official launch, tipster Ice Universe has revealed more details about the cameras on Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, and Galaxy S11+, which are said to sport 48MP telephoto lens.

Going by the leak, Samsung Galaxy S11 series could have the most powerful telephoto lens in any smartphone as of now. To give a perspective, there’s an 8MP telephoto lens on Huawei’s P30 Pro, while Samsung’s own last year’s flagship Galaxy S10 features a 12MP telephoto camera. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max gets a 12MP telephoto lens.

“Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP,” the tweet read.

Further, the tipster said in a separate tweet that Samsung Galaxy S11+ will come with 108MP ISOCELL Bright HM1 primary camera with a more advanced Nonacell technology compared to Tetracell. Samsung Galaxy S11+ will be capable of taking improved low-light photos, thanks to technology that merges cluster of 9 pixels into a single pixel to convert 0.8μm pixels to 2.4μm pixels.

Samsung is said to use its own 108MP image sensor in Galaxy S11+, though it is speculated to be different from Samsung’s 108MP SOCELL Bright HMX sensor used in Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro and Mi Note 10 smartphones. As mentioned, the Galaxy S11+ could pack up to five cameras including a periscope lens, ToF sensor in addition to 108MP primary lens, telephoto lens and features like Space Zoom, Bright Night, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S11 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as well as the company’s own Exynos 990 chipset depending on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM. Though details of Samsung Galaxy S11 series are unclear at this point, the S11+ could have a 5000mAh battery and 120 Hz refresh rate on the screen. Samsung Galaxy S11e will come with a 3730 mAh battery, while the screen refresh rate from Galaxy S10e is said to be upgraded to 90Hz.

