Samsung Galaxy S11 series may come with 108MP camera with 5x optical zoom

Samsung Galaxy S11 series might be launched sometime early next year but according to a report, the next flagship by the South Korea-based technology giant may come with a 5x optical zoom, which the company started mass-producing in May earlier this year.

Advertising

Not only this, but the next Samsung flagship may also feature a whopping 108MP primary shooter with a periscope unit, according to a report by The Elec.

According to the industry sources to The Elec, this is the first time that Samsung will apply these modules in its Galaxy series. The modules are going to be supplied by Samsung mobile’s sister firm Samsung Electro-Mechanics. The company had started the mass production of optical 5X zoom camera modules back in May this year and as per the report, the first batch was applied on Oppo’s Reno flagship series. This apart, Huawei’s P30 has also been fitted with the 5X zoom camera module.

The report goes on to explain that optical zooming is usually preferred as the images remain intact when they get zoomed in. However, when this technology is used in a smartphone, the device becomes thicker, this is the reason most of the smartphone makers stick with 2X or 3X zoom cameras. Both the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Apple iPhone 11 have 2X zoom camera module.

Advertising

The camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S11 is going to come in a periscope type unit, which will prevent the camera from sticking out from the phone’s back. Oppo had featured a similar 5X zoom camera module back in Mobile World Congress in 2017. The company which had developed this technology with Oppo, Corephotonics was aquired by Samsung this year, which led to speculations that the Galaxy series might adopt a similar periscope style optical zoom.

Apart from this, the Galaxy S11 will also feature a quad camera setup at the back which will include a whopping 108MP sensor along with 3D sensing ToF modules, the report said.

Back in August, Samsung had said that it has developed a 108MP image sensor. The lens and module are developed by Samsung Electro-Mechanics. In fact, the company had also released a video showing the mechanism of the new sensor module. The module has a 5mm thin profile that will not protrude much out of the phone. It also has optical image stabilisation (OIS) which will be helpful at such focal lengths.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Fold will launch in India on October 1

However, all of these are presently just speculations as the company has not officially confirmed anything so far regarding the Galaxy S11.