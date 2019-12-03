The biggest upgrade on the Galaxy S11 series is likely to be in the camera department

Samsung Galaxy S11 series launch is just a few months away. The upcoming flagship smartphone series from Samsung is expected to launch in February 2020. Past rumours revealed that the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus, and Galaxy S11e will launch on February 18. A new report coming from a Greek website called matrixlife.gr now suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will go official on February 11 possibly because it’s Samsung’s eleventh Galaxy S series. Samsung is yet to announce the official launch date of the Galaxy S11 series.

Ahead of the launch, a lot has been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy S11 series. The leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will be a big upgrade over the previous generation Galaxy S10 series. The biggest upgrade the Galaxy S11 series is likely to see is in the camera department. The upcoming Samsung flagship phones are said to have a square camera bump on the rear with five camera sensors in it. Adding on to the already known camera details the report coming from the Greek website reveals that Samsung Galaxy S11 series will come with 100X Space zoom. With the 100X Space Zoom the South Korean smartphone maker is definitely aiming to take on the likes of Huawei’s P30 series that come with 50X digital zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series camera

Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11 Plus are expected to include Penta rear camera setup and single image sensor on the front inside a punch hole. On the back, the Galaxy S11 series is said to pack a 108MP main sensor, a secondary 48MP telephoto lens, 10X Lossless Zoom lens, and 100X Space Zoom lens. The fifth one is said to be a Time-to-flight (ToF) camera. The new report reveals that the S11 will come with the ability to shoot 8K video at 30fps. The front camera detail of the Galaxy S11 series is still unknown. Past leaks have revealed that the S11, S11 Plus, and S11e will include a punch-hole camera in the top-middle of the screen instead of the sides similar to the Galaxy S10 series.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series screen

The screen details of all the three phones under the S11 series have already leaked online. Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S11e will come with either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus will sport bigger screens. The Galaxy S11 is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen while the Galaxy S11 Plus is likely to pack a 6.9-inch display. The biggest highlight in the screen department of the Samsung Galaxy S11 series is that the phones are likely to come with 120hz display which is an upgrade over a 60Hz display of the S10 series. Previously we have seen Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG come with 120hz display. Upcoming phones like OnePlus 8 and Apple iPhone 12 are also expected to come with 120hz screen technology.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series processor

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series phones are mostly powered by the latest Exynos and Snapdragon processor. Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S11 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that is yet to be announced and Exynos 990 depending on the availability. In India, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series is likely to be available with the Exynos processor. Samsung is expected to launch five models of the S11 series including Galaxy S11e, S11, S11 Plus, S11 LTE and S11 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series launch

Every year the Galaxy S flagship series launches a day or two before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) kicks off. MWC usually takes place in February-end. Reports are that Samsung may launch the S11 series either on February 11 or February 18. The official launch date is yet to be revealed by the South Korean smartphone manufacturer.