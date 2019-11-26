Galaxy S11 preview: Five things we know about Samsung’s next flagship

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S11 series sometime next year. As ever, there is the growing rumour mill around the Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy S11e. The Galaxy S11 launch event could be bigger than previous years, with Samsung expected to announce major camera and hardware upgrades. The flagship series could improve Samsung’s market share in the top-end segment, particularly in Asia and India, where the brand is facing intense competition from Apple and OnePlus. The Galaxy S11e, a more affordable version, could give its market share in India a nice boost.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: Five models

We anticipate three models to be a part of the Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy S11e will be successors to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S11 series, however, will be made available beyond three standard models. Reliable leaker Evan Blass claims the Galaxy S11e and Galaxy S11 will be offered with LTE and 5G support. The Galaxy S11 Plus, on the other hand, will only support 5G connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: 120Hz screen

Blass further claims the Galaxy S11e is expected to have either a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch screen. The other two screen sizes are 6.7-inches and 6.9-inches, likely to be called the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus. In comparison, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e have only 6.1-inches, 6.4-inches and 5.8-inches screens.

More importantly, the Galaxy S11 will likely have a 120Hz display, an upgrade over a 60Hz display. A 120Hz display makes scrolling much smoother and lets you play games with less input lag. Apple iPhone 12 is also rumoured to get a 120Hz display. The Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG are currently the only two smartphones with 120Hz displays.

This is the Laser focusing module added by the Galaxy S11 series. pic.twitter.com/44fDYvFz4F — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 25, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: Space Zoom

The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus will probably have a 48MP telephoto lens with a 10x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom camera. Right now, Huawei’s P30 Pro is the most powerful camera smartphone with a 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. Samsung recently trademarked a “Space Zoom’ feature, suggesting there will be some kind of the zoom feature. The 48MP telephoto lens will be accompanied by an upgraded second-generation 108MP camera, up from a 12MP lens on the Galaxy S10. Renders of the Galaxy S11 suggest the phone will have up to five rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990

Like previous Galaxy S smartphones, the Galaxy S11 lineup uses an Exynos or a Snapdragon processor. The device will most likely be powered by an Exynos 990 in India, whereas the version with a yet-to-be-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset will be launched in the US and China. The Galaxy S11 is expected to offer RAM up to 12GB, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy S11 preview: February launch

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 series is said to launch in the first quarter of 2020, likely around mid to late February. Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report suggests the Unpacked event for the Galaxy S11 will take place on February 18, 2020, in San Francisco. The Galaxy S10 was launched in February 2019.