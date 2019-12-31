Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus or Galaxy S20 Ultra? New leak hints at latter

Samsung Galaxy S11 will be called S20, while the S11 Plus is expected to be named S20 Ultra. (Image: Onleaks/Cashkaro.com) Samsung Galaxy S11 will be called S20, while the S11 Plus is expected to be named S20 Ultra. (Image: Onleaks/Cashkaro.com)

A lot has been talked about Samsung’s upcoming flagship already. The next Samsung flagship should be technically called the Galaxy S11 as it’s the successor to the Galaxy S10. Several leaks in the past suggested the same. Leaks also revealed Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 series will include three phones under it including S11, S11 Plus and S11e. Basically, it was said that Samsung will continue the same naming strategy for the S11 series that the company has been following for years now. A new report, however, now tells a different story.

According to a reliable leakster winfuture, Samsung’s upcoming flagship series will include three phones namely Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra instead of Galaxy S11, S11 Plus and S11e. This means, alongside changing the naming strategy, for the upcoming flagship series Samsung will ditch the ‘e’ moniker for ‘Ultra’.

The reason for the name changing hasn’t been revealed by the company yet but it’s said that it is primarily because Samsung wants to ditch the ‘weird’ naming strategy and avoid confusing consumers.

Alongside confirming the name of the Galaxy S20 series phones, the leak also reveals some of the key specifications of all three smartphones. It reveals that the S20 will be the cheapest of the three and will come with a screen size of 6.2-inches.

Following will be the S20 Plus that is said to come with a bigger screen than S20. The screen of the S20 Plus should measure 6.7-inches. Lastly, the ‘Ultra’ or the S20 Ultra is tipped to come packed with the biggest screen of them all. The screen of the S20 Ultra will measure 6.9-inches.

Everything about Samsung Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S11 have been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. Almost every leak in the past revealed that the Samsung S11 series or S20 series of phones will sport a very different design when compared to Galaxy S10. The Galaxy S20 is said to come with a square camera module similar to the Pixel 4 with four image sensors on the back panel. The camera specifications are unknown. Similar design is said to be followed for the S20 Plus as well as S20 Ultra.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is tipped to include a center placed punch-hole display with extremely thin bezels. The phones will also include in-display fingerprint sensor similar to the S10 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is expected to be powered by the latest flagship processor from Qualcomm (Snapdragon 865) and Exynos. In India, like every year, Samsung should bring the Exynos version.

Samsung is yet to confirm the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series but it will likely be in February 2020 like every year. Samsung usually launches its flagship series few days ahead of Mobile World Congress, which happens in the month of Feb. India launch is said to follow the global launch, like every year.

