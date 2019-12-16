Samsung Galaxy S11+ periscope zoom camera revealed in new photo

Samsung Galaxy S11+ is speculated to ship with five rear cameras including a new “Bright Night” camera sensor, which is expected to be a dedicated camera sensor for low-light photography. (Image: Ice Universe/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy S11+ is speculated to ship with five rear cameras including a new “Bright Night” camera sensor, which is expected to be a dedicated camera sensor for low-light photography. (Image: Ice Universe/Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to launch in February 2020 with three new phones – Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11+. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the flagship smartphone series will be the rear camera setup as rumours hint at a 108MP main camera that uses the company’s own ISOCELL technology. In addition, there will also be a periscopic lens like we saw on Huawei P30 Pro.

Tipster Ice Universe has taken to Twitter to post an image of three back camera sensors on Samsung Galaxy S11+, including the ultra-wide-angle lens, main sensor, and the periscope zoom lens. The three camera sensors are aligned vertically one below another.

What is noticeable is the two camera sensors, most likely the main and ultra-wide-angle lens will be circular, while the periscope zoom lens on the bottom will be a square lens. Previously, we saw a periscope-type lens on Huawei’s P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10X Zoom that support 5x optical zoom.

The periscope zoom lens on the Galaxy S11+ is said to allow the device to capture 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom, which is a major improvement over the Galaxy S10, which supports 2x optical zoom. The periscope lens will essentially allow clicking distant objects with minimum loss in quality.

In addition, there will be another strip of camera sensors on the right, which will likely have the flash unit and Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Unfortunately, the camera strip on the right is hidden in the image.

This is the real Galaxy S11+ camera. On the left is the ultra-wide-angle, main camera, and periscope zoom lens. I don’t know the exact distribution on the right. It is expected to include flash and ToF. pic.twitter.com/98exPMSqgf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 16, 2019

Samsung Galaxy S11+ is speculated to ship with five rear cameras including a new “Bright Night” camera sensor, which is expected to be a dedicated camera sensor for low-light photography. A radical new rectangular design will hold five camera lenses, two sensors and a flash unit.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd