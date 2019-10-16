Samsung Galaxy S11 might feature a tall 20:9 aspect ratio display: Report

Samsung will be launching its next generation Galaxy S devices globally around March next year. There is still time in the launch, however, we have already started to see leaks and reports about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 online.

The device has now allegedly been spotted on the HTML 5 browser test’s website by GalaxyClub. On the website, the device is named as SM-G416U. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system and it features a 20:9 display aspect ratio. The device according to the test features a 384x854px resolution.

Earlier, we got to know that the S11 will feature a new 5x periscope telephoto camera.

The device is currently in its development stages and is yet to be launched, Samsung first tests out its smartphones. And when it is satisfied, then it releases the device. So we don’t know if this is the design we will get to see in the upcoming Galaxy S11 or will it be different.

All of the current generating Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 feature a 19:9 display aspect ratio. Whereas, its mid-range devices like the Galaxy A80 and the Galaxy A70 feature a tall 20:9 aspect ratio display.

Samsung will reportedly also be launching a Galaxy S11 Lite device alongside the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus devices. It is being said that the device will come with the same specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A91.