Samsung Galaxy S11 might come with FaceID-like face unlock setup

Samsung is working on a new facial recognition system that will feature in the Galaxy S11 in 2020. According to a report by TechTastic, Samsung is actively working on a facial recognition system that could be as secure as FaceID on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Reference of the new facial recognition system was found in the beta version of OneUI 2.0. The Android 10 beta for the Galaxy S10 has references of the Face Service app for the Picasso, the codename for the Galaxy S11. This could mean that Samsung is exploring the idea of adding a new form of biometric security to make its smartphones safe and secure.

Samsung currently uses 2D facial recognition, which is less secure and can be easily fooled by showing a photograph of your face. Apple and Google, on the other hand, uses 3D facial recognition. Apple is using FaceID on its latest iPhones, which is 20 times more secure than Touch ID. The Pixel 4, too, offers a secure facial recognition system that uses an infrared sensor to project dots on your facial features to unlock the device.

The tech major was in the news recently for an unreliable fingerprint scanner on its flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Last month, The Sun ran a story about a British woman who discovered that anyone can unlock her Galaxy S10 smartphone. Samsung later apologized and released a software update to address a bug on the ultrasonic-based fingerprint scanner in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung is projected to take the wraps off the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ sometime in February next year. Both smartphones are expected to feature edge to edge AMOLED screens, a 108MP camera, 5x optical zoom, Android 10, and a Snapdragon 865 processor. The company is also rumoured to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 with a clamshell form factor, which was teased at the company’s developer conference in San Jose last week.