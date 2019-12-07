Samsung Galaxy S11 new leaks reveal key specs: 5000mAh battery, Exynos 990, and more

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to launch on Feb 2020 (Image Source: Onleaks/pricebaba) Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to launch on Feb 2020 (Image Source: Onleaks/pricebaba)

Samsung’s next big launch is just a few months away and the Galaxy S11 series expected in the first half of 2020. New leaks have revealed some key specifications for the phone, including battery size, details of the Exynos processor and the upcoming camera.

The Galaxy S11 could launch in February ahead of the Mobile World Congress event that takes place in Barcelona. Last year, the Galaxy S10 was launched in San Francisco on February 20. A new version of the Galaxy Fold could also be revealed at this event.

Samsung is expected to showcase three models under the Galaxy S11 series, including Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ just like it did with the S10 series. This time though, the S11e and S11 are expected to get 5G variants as well as LTE options. But the biggest S11+ could have only a 5G variant, according to tipster Evan Blass. This would mean a total of five different phones based on connectivity options.

Samsung Galaxy S11+ to get 5000 mAh battery

It also looks like the bigger S11+ could sport a 5000mAh battery, according to tipster Ice Universe. He posted on Twitter saying the biggest phone in the S11 series will have this battery size in order to ensure that the phone lasts all day, despite the 120 Hz refresh rate on the screen, which can cause a significant drain. This would be an increase compared to the older S10+, which had a 4100 mAh battery.

Previously, it was reported that the S11e will have a 3730 mAh battery and images of the same were also leaked online. The images for the S11e battery were first spotted by GalaxyClub, and hinted at the size and the shape of the upcoming smartphone, which would be an upgrade over the 3100 mAh battery on the S10e.

Samsung is also expected to improve the refresh rate of the S11e’s display to 90Hz, which would explain why the company might go for a bigger battery, across the entire lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S11 series and Exynos 990 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will be powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor and the company’s own Exynos 990 chipset. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage, depending on the variant.

The Snapdragon 865 platform has just been announced and this is a 5G ready chipset, though the 5G modem is not integrated into it. Qualcomm has indicated that manufacturers relying on this will have to use the 5G modem as well. In contrast, the Exynos 990 comes with integrated 5G modem.

In another twist, Ice Universe has claimed that this time around markets in Asia such as India, Malaysia will get the Snapdragon 865 version, which has traditionally not been the case. India typically gets the Exynos variant. If this happens, it would be a big shift in Samsung’s strategy.

Samsung Galaxy S11 and the camera

There have been plenty of leaks and rumours around the Galaxy S11’s camera and how this time the company will go for a 108MP sensor at the back, ditching its 12MP camera that we have seen on previous versions. A new report on Bloomberg also confirms this, saying that the Galaxy S11 will come with a 108MP main rear camera, an ultrawide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom.

It will also have a time-of-flight depth sensor for helping portrait photos and augmented-reality applications. Other reports around Samsung’s camera have also talked about 8K video recording feature being added to the S11, thanks to the 108MP camera.

