Samsung Galaxy S11 lineup is in development, codename Picasso: Report

It has not even three months since Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series smartphones and we have started to hear about the Samsung Galaxy S11. A tipster going by the name Ice Universe has suggested that Samsung is already working on the next year’s Galaxy S-series smartphone lineup.

Advertising

Ice Universe shared on Twitter that the R&D code of the Galaxy S11 is Picasso, a nod to the Spanish painter, sculptor, poet and playwright Pablo Picasso. The tweet suggests that Samsung Galaxy S11 is already under development, however, we cannot expect the phone to launch earlier than 2020, given Samsung has yet to launch the Note 10.

The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S9, and Galaxy S8 were known respectively as Beyond, Star, and Dream under the development phase. Ice Universe had also tipped back in September 2018, that the Galaxy Note 10 has been codenamed “Da Vinci”– a nod to the Leonardo da Vinci, the Italian polymath of the Renaissance and one of the greatest painters, architecture, and palaeontologist.

Samsung is currently developing a full-screen that includes no punch-hole but employs an under-display camera. However, the screen is not expected to be completed within the next year or two. So, it is possible that Samsung will employ the same punch-hole screen for the Galaxy S11 lineup.

Galaxy S11 R & D code: Picasso pic.twitter.com/AOtMq61Rou — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2019

Samsung is expected to add another camera to all the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+ smartphones. The Galaxy S11e might add a telephoto lens whereas the Galaxy S11/S11+ might add a Time-of-Flight sensor. Earlier, Samsung announced that it is developing a 64MP ISOCELL image sensor so it would not be surprising to see the same camera in the Galaxy S11 lineup.

Advertising

Also read | Samsung Galaxy S10+ review: The 2019 benchmark for Android flagship

In terms of chipset, the Galaxy S11 series will likely feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon and its own Exynos processors in these smartphones. The RAM and internal storage could go up to 12GB and 512GB respectively.