Galaxy S11 or Galaxy S20 launch date confirmed as Samsung sends invite

Samsung shuts all rumours and finally confirms the launch date of its next Galaxy S series. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has officially revealed that its Unpacked event will happen on February 11, 2019. Samsung has also started sending invite to the media. The company is yet to confirm the products that it will launch on the slated date but rumours suggest there will be Galaxy S11/Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, and update to existing Galaxy Buds.

The time of the launch event is yet to be revealed. The Samsung Unpacked event will be livestreamed on the company’s official website, http://www.samsung.com. February 11 is the launch date of global launch. Samsung is yet to confirm the India launch date of the next generation Galaxy S series. But like every year we can expect the phones to hit the Indian market few weeks after the global launch.

Some rumours suggest that Samsung will rename the S10 successor and call it Galaxy S20 instead of S11. There are no official words from Samsung on this yet. Rumours are that Samsung wants to simplify the name of its S series phones as currently naming strategy is confusing consumers. Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S20/S11 Lite, Galaxy S20 Plus/ Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S20 Ultra/ S11 Plus.

In addition to the Galaxy S20 or S11 series, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Fold’s successor on February 11. It will most likely be called Galaxy Fold 2. Samsung is yet to confirm the foldable phone.

Ahead of the new Samsung Galaxy S series launch the company announced the liter version of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. On Friday, Samsung launched the long time rumoured Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The company has teased both Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite for India launch. The Galaxy S10 Lite is already listed on Flipkart while the Note 10 Lite is listed on the company website. Both the teasers suggest that the India launch of the new Galaxy S series phones will happen very soon.

