Galaxy S20 or S11 could be Samsung’s first 120hz display phone: All we know so far

Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 series will launch on Feb 11. (Image: Onleaks/Cashkaro) Samsung Galaxy S11 / S20 series will launch on Feb 11. (Image: Onleaks/Cashkaro)

Screen refresh rate is going to be one of the biggest trends in the smartphone industry this year. Companies like OnePlus, Asus, ROG, and some others have been focusing on screen refresh rate for nearly a year now. Looks like Samsung is joining the team with its upcoming flagship Galaxy S20 (yes, rumours suggest that Samsung will ditch the S11 naming scheme for S20). The next OnePlus phone, which is likely to be the OnePlus 8 is also said to come with 120hz display.

According to an exclusive report coming from Sam Mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series will come packed with 120hz refresh rate. This is for the first time that a Samsung phone will such a screen refresh rate technology. Previously, we have seen Asus ROG Phone II, Razer Phone 2 come with 120hz screen refresh rate. Past leaks and rumours suggest the upcoming Galaxy S series phone will come with 20:9 display instead of 19:9. The screen specs of the Samsung phone is yet to be revealed.

With higher refresh rate, we can expect the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S20 to offer much smoother animations and scrolling when compared to phones with 60hz and 90hz refresh rate. Higher refresh rate also mean users will be able to experience a seamless, lag-free gaming experience.

Samsung has already confirmed to launch its next Galaxy S series next month on February 11. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal the name of phones but rumours are that they will be Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Why Samsung Galaxy S20?

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series last year right before Mobile World Congress 2019 event in February. Until now, the successor to the S10 series was said to be called Galaxy S11. But it now appears that Samsung is considering to change the naming scheme of its flagship lineup.

(Image: Oneleaks and 91Mobiles) (Image: Oneleaks and 91Mobiles)

Several rumours and leaks circulating on the internet suggests that the next Galaxy S series will be called Galaxy S20 and not S11. Samsung is supposedly doing changing the naming strategy to avoid confusing among buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series expected specs

Some rumours suggest Samsung will launch three phones under the Galaxy S20/ Galaxy S11 lineup. The phones are said to be Samsung Galaxy S20/ Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S20 Plus/Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S20 Ultra/ Galaxy S11 Plus. We will need to wait for Samsung to officially confirm the phones that it will launch on come Feb 11.

Ahead of the launch, almost everything about the upcoming Samsung flagship has been revealed by leaks and rumours circulating on the internet. Samsung Galaxy S11 is tipped to come with a center-positioned punch-hole display and very slim bezels on the sides. The back cover design of the Galaxy S11 is expected to be quite similar to the Pixel 4.

The Galaxy S11/S20 series is rumoured to include Pixel 4 like square camera module with five image sensors in it along with LED flash. The Samsung Galaxy S11 is said to come with 108MP main camera, an ultra-wide lens, a depth sensor, macro lens, and also include a 5x optical zoom camera.

The flagship smartphone is expected to come in two variants. One with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, while the second variant could come with Exynos 9830 SoC. Samsung might bring the Exynos variant to India. The Galaxy phone is expected to come in four variants including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage. The phone is tipped to launch with Android 10 software out-of-the-box.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd