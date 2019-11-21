Samsung Galaxy S11 display to come with 120Hz refresh rate, hints new leak

Samsung Galaxy S11 could sport a display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Currently gaming phones like the Razer Phone 2 and the Asus ROG Phone 2 offer such a high refresh rate on their smartphone screens. This would also mean the Galaxy S11 will have a higher refresh rate compared to phones like the OnePlus 7T Pro, Pixel 4, etc which currently offer 90 Hz refresh rate on the screen.

The Galaxy S11’s 120 Hz display leak comes via noted tipster Ice Universe who posted details about the settings which were spotted in the Galaxy Note 9’s One UI 2 beta. The hidden settings offer three options: To turn off the high refresh rate and stick with the standard 60 Hz, to switch to the higher 120 Hz refresh rate, and finally an option to switch between the 60 Hz and 120 Hz refresh rate automatically.

According to the tweets, the details were spotted in the Chinese version of the One UI beta. One UI is Samsung’s own user interface on top of Android. The leaked settings are being seen as an indicator that Samsung will bring the higher display refresh rate to its upcoming Galaxy S11 flagship, though again this cannot be seen as a confirmation.

But given most flagships are moving to a higher refresh rate on the display settings, it is likely Samsung will follow the trend as well. A faster refresh rate would mean Samsung’s display would be smoother for gaming, animations, etc. Check out the tweets below:

Someone found 120Hz in Note9’s One UI 2 Beta! (hidden settings) pic.twitter.com/ii1fNic1YE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

It offers three options:

1. Turn off the high refresh rate mode and keep 60Hz

2. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and keep 120Hz

3. Turn on the high refresh rate mode and switch automatically between 60Hz and 120Hz. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

This is the Chinese version，If all goes well, the Galaxy S11 will use the top display and 120Hz. pic.twitter.com/ob8f1Q0fnk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 20, 2019

Previously, a leak by Evan Blass indicated that the Galaxy S11 series will come in three display sizes, though this time the overall display size has been increased. The Galaxy S11 lineup will include the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S11e with 6.7-inch, 6.9-inch, and 6.4-inch displays respectively. The Galaxy S11e is expected to sport a curved display compared to the flat display on the S10e, which is also smaller at 5.8-inches.

The Galaxy S11 and S11e are expected to come in a 5G and LTE variant, while the S11+ will only be made available in 5G version. The other big change is likely to be around the camera, with Samsung expected to introduce a 108MP camera at the back of the S11 series, though it could limit this to the high-end S11+ variant. The 108MP camera would also mean the Galaxy S11 series becomes the first to support 8K video recording, which has also been sported in a leak of the Samsung Camera app code.

The Galaxy S11’s camera will also come with 5X optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom as it will pack as periscope camera to support the feature. The Galaxy S11 series will launch in February-March timeline, and going by the leaks, Samsung appears to be going for a major rehaul in terms of the specifications and features.