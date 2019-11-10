Samsung Galaxy S11 details leak: 3 screen sizes, 5G support, and five models in total

Samsung is expected to launch as many as five variants in the Galaxy S11 series in mid-to-late February, according to reliable leaker Evan Blass. First and foremost, the leak confirms the Galaxy S11 would include three different screen sizes, and according to Blass, these will be available in a few models, including ones with 5G.

The information shared by Blass reveals many things we already know about the Galaxy S11 series, which will succeed the Galaxy S10 lineup. Samsung will retail the three models like the S10 lineup, meaning they will likely be called the Galaxy S11, S11+, and S10e. But the display sizes are getting elevated to 6.7-inch, 6.9-inch, and 6.4-inch.

That’s a significant change in screen size. The current-generation Galaxy S10e is the smallest at 5.8-inches, and has a Full HD+ Flat Dynamic AMOLED display. On the Galaxy S11 and S11+, you will notice a curved AMOLED screen that measures 6.1-inch and 6.4-inches respectively. Blass claims the smallest Galaxy S11e model would include a curved AMOLED screen that measures 6.4-inches.

Out of the three, the Galaxy S11 and S11e will have separate LTE and 5G models, while the larger model will only come with 5G. As far as the launch date is concerned, Blass speculates Samsung will debut the Galaxy S11 series sometime mid-to-late February next year, which is in line with previous rumours. The Galaxy S10 made its debut in February last year.

Samsung’s Galaxy S series always draw massive attention from the press and consumers. Many eyes will be on Samsung come February to see if its latest devices can compete with Apple’s iPhone 11 series. Multiple reports suggest Samsung is making big changes to make sure the Galaxy S11 lineup will standout from the competition, especially on the camera front.

It’s possible that Samsung will use a new 108MP camera sensor, along with 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. The company has recently applied to trademark a ‘Space Zoom’ feature, suggesting a focus will be capturing the stars. Google’s new Pixel 4 is already capable of capturing the stars, thanks to the long-exposure astrophotography mode